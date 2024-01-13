Hepatic
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 200g
1 x 420g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Low copper
A low copper with increased zinc content minimises both copper accumulation in the hepatocytes and intracellular lesions caused by cholestasis.
Electrolyte balance
A low sodium intake decreases portal hypertension and reduces extravascular fluid loss.
High energy
Adapted energy level helps maintain bodyweight in dogs with hepatic failure. L-carnitine favours fat use in the liver avoiding excessive protein catabolism and limiting the risk of onset or the progression of hepatic encephalopathy.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and helps neutralise free radicals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: cereals (maize, rice), meat and animal derivatives (chicken), oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, eggs and egg derivatives, minerals.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 248 IU, E1 (Iron): 18 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 5.5 mg, E6 (Zinc): 55 mg.
|Can 420g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|(kg)
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|2
|152
|1/4
|134
|1/4
|116
|1/4
|4
|256
|1/2
|225
|1/2
|194
|1/2
|6
|347
|3/4
|305
|3/4
|264
|3/4
|8
|430
|1
|379
|1
|327
|3/4
|10
|509
|1 1/4
|448
|1
|387
|1
|15
|689
|1 3/4
|607
|1 1/2
|524
|1 1/4
|20
|855
|2
|753
|1 3/4
|650
|1 1/2
|25
|1 011
|2 1/2
|890
|2
|769
|1 3/4
|30
|1 159
|2 3/4
|1 020
|2 1/2
|881
|2
|35
|1 302
|3
|1 145
|2 3/4
|989
|2 1/4
|40
|1 439
|3 1/2
|1 266
|3
|1 093
|2 1/2
|45
|1 571
|3 3/4
|1 383
|3 1/4
|1 194
|2 3/4
|50
|1 701
|4
|1 497
|3 1/2
|1 293
|3
|60
|1 950
|4 3/4
|1 716
|4
|1 482
|3 1/2
|70
|2 189
|5 1/4
|1 926
|4 1/2
|1 664
|4
|80
|2 419
|5 3/4
|2 129
|5
|1 839
|4 1/2
