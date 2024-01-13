Hepatic

Hepatic

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 200g

1 x 420g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Low copper

A low copper with increased zinc content minimises both copper accumulation in the hepatocytes and intracellular lesions caused by cholestasis.

Electrolyte balance

A low sodium intake decreases portal hypertension and reduces extravascular fluid loss.

High energy

Adapted energy level helps maintain bodyweight in dogs with hepatic failure. L-carnitine favours fat use in the liver avoiding excessive protein catabolism and limiting the risk of onset or the progression of hepatic encephalopathy.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and helps neutralise free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging