Hypoallergenic
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 200g
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: pea starch, hydrolysed soya protein concentrate, sunflower oil refined, poultry by-products, powdercellulose, minerals, crude lecithins, fish oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Selected sources of protein: hydrolysed soya protein concentrate, hydrolysed poultry by-products. Selected source of carbohydrate: pea starch.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 3500 IU, Vitamin D3: 300 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 1 mg, E4 (Copper): 3.8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 15 mg, E6 (Zinc): 36 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.5 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 6.4% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 2.0% - Crude fibres: 1.5% - Moisture: 74.0% - EPA and DHA: 0.12% - Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 1.4%.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|2kg
|198
|2/4
|175
|2/4
|151
|2/4
|4kg
|334
|3/4
|294
|3/4
|253
|3/4
|6kg
|452
|1 + 1/4
|398
|1
|344
|3/4
|8kg
|561
|1 + 2/4
|494
|1 + 1/4
|426
|1
|10kg
|663
|1 + 3/4
|584
|1 + 2/4
|504
|1 + 1/4
|15kg
|899
|2 + 1/4
|791
|2
|683
|1 + 3/4
|20kg
|1115
|2 + 3/4
|981
|2 + 2/4
|848
|2
|25kg
|1318
|3 + 1/4
|1160
|3
|1002
|2 + 2/4
|30kg
|1512
|3 + 3/4
|1330
|3 + 1/4
|1149
|2 + 3/4
|35kg
|1697
|3 + 1/4
|1493
|3 + 3/4
|1290
|3 + 1/4
|40kg
|1876
|4 + 3/4
|1651
|4 + 1/4
|1425
|3 + 2/4
|45kg
|2049
|5
|1803
|4 + 2/4
|1557
|4
|50kg
|2217
|5 + 1/4
|1951
|5
|1685
|4 + 1/4
|55kg
|2382
|6
|2096
|5 + 1/4
|1810
|4 + 2/4
|60kg
|2542
|6 + 1/4
|2237
|5 + 2/4
|1932
|4 + 3/4
|70kg
|2854
|7 + 1/4
|2511
|6 + 1/4
|2169
|5 + 2/4
|80kg
|3154
|8
|2776
|7
|2397
|6