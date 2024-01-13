Neutered Adult Small Dog
Dry food for dogs
Neutered Adult Small Dog is a nutritionally balanced diet for small breed dogs (1-10kg) 10 months to 8 years old that have been neutered.This diet helps fight against obesity with a specific blend of fibres, a high protein content, low fat and special nutrients thathelps transform fat into energy. It is also tailored to include dental support specifically for small dogs. This diet can be fed throughout your dog's adult life.
Sizes available
50g
800g
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Ideal body weight
Combination of an exclusive formula low in calorie with high satietogenic power, an exclusive kibble and adjusted feeding guidelines to help maintain the ideal bodyweight of neutered adult dogs.
Tartar control
The mechanical friction effect of dry food on teeth can be amplified by the inclusion of sodium phosphate active ingredients. These calcium binders limit concentration of salivary calcium in the mouth and inderectly delays the dental plaque calcification.
Digestive tolerance
Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low Indigestible Proteins), chicory pulp and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive tolerance.
Antioxidant complex
Use of a patented synergistic antioxidant complex with high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine, to help neutralize free radicals.
|Adult weight
|Very active dogs
|Very active dogs
|Normal activity
|Normal activity
|Indoor - no exercise
|Indoor - no exercise
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2 kg
|56
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|41
|4/8
|3 kg
|75
|7/8
|65
|6/8
|55
|5/8
|4 kg
|94
|11/8
|81
|1
|68
|6/8
|5 kg
|111
|12/8
|96
|11/8
|81
|1
|6 kg
|127
|14/8
|110
|12/8
|92
|11/8
|7 kg
|143
|15/8
|123
|13/8
|104
|12/8
|8 kg
|158
|17/8
|136
|15/8
|115
|13/8
|9 kg
|172
|2
|149
|16/8
|125
|14/8
|10 kg
|186
|21/8
|161
|17/8
|135
|15/8