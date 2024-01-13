Neutered Adult Small Dog

Dry food for dogs

Neutered Adult Small Dog is a nutritionally balanced diet for small breed dogs (1-10kg) 10 months to 8 years old that have been neutered.This diet helps fight against obesity with a specific blend of fibres, a high protein content, low fat and special nutrients thathelps transform fat into energy. It is also tailored to include dental support specifically for small dogs. This diet can be fed throughout your dog's adult life.

Sizes available

50g

800g

1.5kg

3.5kg

8kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BENEFITS

Ideal body weight

Combination of an exclusive formula low in calorie with high satietogenic power, an exclusive kibble and adjusted feeding guidelines to help maintain the ideal bodyweight of neutered adult dogs.

Tartar control

The mechanical friction effect of dry food on teeth can be amplified by the inclusion of sodium phosphate active ingredients. These calcium binders limit concentration of salivary calcium in the mouth and inderectly delays the dental plaque calcification.

Digestive tolerance

Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low Indigestible Proteins), chicory pulp and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive tolerance.

Antioxidant complex

Use of a patented synergistic antioxidant complex with high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine, to help neutralize free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
