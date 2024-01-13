Satiety Weight Management Small Dog

Dry food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BENEFITS

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.     

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.

Specifically formulated for small dogs

Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.

