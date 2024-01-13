Satiety Weight Management Small Dog
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
Specifically formulated for small dogs
Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, tapioca, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, wheat, maize, maize gluten, animal fats, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, fatty acid salt, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 34 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 44 mg, E6 (Zinc): 136 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 9.5% - Crude ash: 6.8% - Crude fibres: 15.6% - Calcium: 0.91% - Phosphorus: 0.75% - Magnesium: 0.12% - Metabolisable energy: 2696.0 kcal/kg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|-
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance after weight loss
|-
|Grams
|Grams
|Grams
|Ideal weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|2
|44
|37
|41
|2.5
|52
|44
|49
|3
|59
|51
|56
|3.5
|66
|57
|63
|4
|73
|63
|69
|4.5
|80
|69
|76
|5
|87
|74
|82
|5.5
|93
|80
|88
|6
|100
|85
|94
|6.5
|106
|91
|100
|7
|112
|96
|105
|7.5
|118
|101
|111
|8
|124
|106
|116
|8.5
|129
|111
|122
|9
|135
|116
|127
|9.5
|140
|120
|132
|10
|146
|125
|138