Skin Support
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
What is the right portion?
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Skin support
A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, aloe vera extract (0.06%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin C: 280 mg, E1 (Iron): 39 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 51 mg, E6 (Zinc): 129 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Curcumine extract: 4.4 g - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 8.1% - Crude fibres: 3.4%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 30.4 g - EPA/DHA: 6.0 g - Omega 3: 12.0 g - Omega 6: 33.5 g - Taurine: 1.8 g.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|-
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|overweight
|Dog's weight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|57
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|4kg
|97
|1
|85
|7/8
|73
|6/8
|6kg
|131
|1 + 2/8
|107
|1 + 1/8
|93
|1
|8kg
|163
|1 + 5/8
|143
|1 + 3/8
|124
|1 + 2/8
|10kg
|192
|1 + 7/8
|169
|1 + 5/8
|146
|1 + 4/8
|15kg
|260
|2 + 5/8
|229
|2 + 2/8
|198
|2
|20kg
|323
|3 + 2/8
|284
|2 + 7/8
|246
|2 + 4/8
|25kg
|382
|3 + 6/8
|336
|3 + 3/8
|290
|2 + 7/8
|30kg
|438
|4 + 3/8
|385
|3 + 7/8
|333
|3 + 2/8
|35kg
|492
|4 + 7/8
|433
|4 + 2/8
|374
|3 + 6/8
|40kg
|543
|5 + 3/8
|478
|4 + 6/8
|413
|4 + 1/8
|45kg
|594
|5 + 7/8
|522
|5 + 1/8
|451
|4 + 4/8
|50kg
|642
|6 + 3/8
|565
|5 + 5/8
|488
|4 + 7/8
|55kg
|690
|6 + 7/8
|607
|6
|524
|5 + 4/8
|60kg
|736
|7 + 2/8
|648
|6 + 3/8
|560
|5 + 4/8
|70kg
|827
|8 + 2/8
|728
|7 + 2/8
|628
|6 + 1/4
|80kg
|914
|9 + 1/8
|804
|8
|695
|6 + 7/8