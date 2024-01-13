Urinary S/O

Urinary S/O

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

1 x 200g

1 x 410g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging