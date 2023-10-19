Gastrointestinal High Fibre

Gastrointestinal High Fibre

Alimento seco para cães

Dry coadjuvant diet for adult dogs

Este produto é uma fórmula exclusivamente veterinária. Consulte o seu médico veterinário para saber se é indicado para o seu animal de estimação.

5B. HIGH FIBRE

A fibre rich diet with an optimal blend of fibre to help regulate intestinal transit.

5C. ADEQUATE ENERGY

Provides maintenance energy levels despite high fibre content.

5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN&reg was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Highly digestible ingredients and adapted level of electrolytes.

4C. EPA+DHA and a synergistic complex of antioxidants.

4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.

2A. An impaired digestive function prevents dogs from properly benefiting from nutrients contained in their food.

2B. Dogs with digestive sensitivities may have visible gastrointestinal signs.

2C. Some dogs need higher levels of fibre to maintain a healthy transit.

