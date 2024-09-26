Aroma Exigent

Сухой корм для кошек

Доступные размеры

50g

400g

800g

2kg

4kg

10kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Aromatic attraction

Some fussy cats are most attracted by a fish-based aromatic profile. ROYAL CANIN® has developed AROMA EXIGENT, a specific formula including fish protein which creates a unique aromatic profile, to stimulate the natural preference of these cats.

Optimal weight

Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.

Individual preference

Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.