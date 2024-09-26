Bengal Adult

DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE
The Bengal cat can have a sensitive digestive system. DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content and prebiotics to support a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ATHLETIC CONDITION
Full of energy, a healthy Bengal is lively, active, well-muscled and has a sleek appearance that depicts its athleticism. ATHLETIC CONDITION An adapted ratio of a high level of protein (40%) and adapted fat content (18%) to contribute to maintaining muscle mass.
HEALTHY GLOSSY COAT
A defining feature is the Bengal’s distinctive coat with striking patterns and a uniquely soft and silky feel. HEALTHY GLOSSY COAT Specific amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
EXCLUSIVE FORMULA - FIBRE COCKTAIL & HIGH PROTEIN CONTENT
