British Shorthair Adult

Сухой корм для кошек

Доступные размеры

50g

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

13kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Muscle tone

The British Shorthair cat has a sturdy, heavy and muscular body. An adapted level of protein contributes to maintaining muscle mass.

Bone & joint health

The British Shorthair’s powerful, stocky body can place stress on her bones and joints. BONE & JOINT HEALTH Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA).

Cardiac health

Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Special british shorthair jaw

This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the British shorthair cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.