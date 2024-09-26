British Shorthair Adult
Сухой корм для кошек
Доступные размеры
50g
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
13kg
Muscle tone
The British Shorthair cat has a sturdy, heavy and muscular body. An adapted level of protein contributes to maintaining muscle mass.
Bone & joint health
The British Shorthair’s powerful, stocky body can place stress on her bones and joints. BONE & JOINT HEALTH Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA).
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Special british shorthair jaw
This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the British shorthair cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.