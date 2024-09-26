MUSCLE & BONE GROWTH
During growth, the British Shorthair kitten develops the strong, muscular body characteristic of the breed. MUSCLE & BONE GROWTH With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals to help support the development of healthy muscles and bones for healthy growth.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. DIGESTIVE HEALTH A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.
SPECIAL BRITISH SHORTHAIR JAW
This specially designed moon-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture to be easy for the British Shorthair kitten to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.