Hairball care

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? HAIRBALL CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which naturally helps reduce hairball formation. The exclusive HAIRBALL CARE complex is composed of a specific blend of dietary fibres, including psyllium (rich in mucilage), and insoluble fibres to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit. As a consequence, hair swallowed daily can be eliminated in the faeces rather than building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.