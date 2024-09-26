Hairball care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? HAIRBALL CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which naturally helps reduce hairball formation. The exclusive HAIRBALL CARE complex is composed of a specific blend of dietary fibres, including psyllium (rich in mucilage), and insoluble fibres to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit. As a consequence, hair swallowed daily can be eliminated in the faeces rather than building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.
Prone to hairballs
Is your cat prone to hairball formation? Cats spend a large portion of their day grooming, and therefore can swallow large quantities of hair. This ingested hair can become compacted in the digestive tract forming hairballs which are either regurgitated or eliminated through the faeces.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.