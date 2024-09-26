ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit which can result in smelly stools. Indoor 27 contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fibre content and specific nutrients to promote good digestion and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Moderate calorie
A moderate fat content, adapted to the lower activity of indoor cats, helps maintain healthy weight.
Hairball reduction
Indoor 27 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.