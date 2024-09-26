ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Indoor 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Indoor 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.