Indoor Long Hair

Сухой корм для кошек

Доступные размеры

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Hairball reduction

Long-haired cats living indoors are particularly prone to hairballs. Indoor Long Hair helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair in a natural way. This formula contains a combination of specific fibres including psyllium.

Skin & coat health

Skin and coat are the reflection of overall health. Indoor Long Hair contains specific fatty acids including EPA and DHA to help maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.