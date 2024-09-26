ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Hairball reduction
Long-haired cats living indoors are particularly prone to hairballs. Indoor Long Hair helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair in a natural way. This formula contains a combination of specific fibres including psyllium.
Skin & coat health
Skin and coat are the reflection of overall health. Indoor Long Hair contains specific fatty acids including EPA and DHA to help maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.