Maine Coon Adult

Сухой корм для кошек

Доступные размеры

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

12kg

13kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Cardiac health

Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Healthy skin & coat

The Maine Coon cat has a dense semi-longhaired coat with a fine soft undercoat. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and coat.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Special large jaw

This specially designed king size cube-shaped kibble is adapted to the large square jaw of the Maine Coon. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.