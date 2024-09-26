Maine Coon Adult

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Healthy skin & coat
The Maine Coon cat has a dense semi-longhaired coat with a fine soft undercoat. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and coat.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Special large jaw
This specially designed king size cube-shaped kibble is adapted to the large square jaw of the Maine Coon. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.