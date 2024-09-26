Maine Coon Kitten

Maine Coon Kitten

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

ВЫГОДА

HEALTHY LONG GROWTH PERIOD

Growth for the Maine Coon kitten is exceptionally long, laying down the framework for the breed’s unique large stature. HEALTHY LONG GROWTH PERIOD With adapted energy and protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins (including vitamin D) and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy bone and joint development for balanced growth.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. DIGESTIVE HEALTH A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.

SPECIAL LARGE JAW

This specially designed cube-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture to the large jaw of the Maine Coon kitten. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

L.I.P. DIGESTIVE SCIENCE INNOVATION

Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.