Norwegian Forest Cat Adult

Special norwegian jaw
This specially designed three-branched kibble is adapted to the Norwegian Forest Cat’s strong jaw. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.
Exclusive formula - Borage oil & L-carnitine
Healthy skin & coat
The Norwegian Forest Cat’s thick coat consists of a water-repellent upper coat and a woolly thick undercoat for insulation. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin health and coat condition. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.
Hairball reduction
With a dense semi-long double coat, the Norwegian Forest Cat is predisposed to hairball formation. HAIRBALL REDUCTION A specific blend of fibres helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.
L-Carnitine
Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.