Сухой корм для кошек

Доступные размеры

400g

800g

2kg

4kg

10kg

12kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Activity support

Cats with access to the outdoors may have a higher level of activity and therefore need higher calorie nutrition. They also have to endure variations in outside temperatures. Outdoor has a high energy content to meet the needs of active cats.

Skin barrier

Helps support skin health thanks to a combination of amino acids and vitamins. A complex of antioxidants helps neutralise free radicals to maintain cellular health.

Joint health

Contributes to joint health thanks to a combination of joint supporting nutrients and fatty acids (EPA and DHA).

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.