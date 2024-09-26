ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Activity support
Cats with access to the outdoors may have a higher level of activity and therefore need higher calorie nutrition. They also have to endure variations in outside temperatures. Outdoor has a high energy content to meet the needs of active cats.
Skin barrier
Helps support skin health thanks to a combination of amino acids and vitamins. A complex of antioxidants helps neutralise free radicals to maintain cellular health.
Joint health
Contributes to joint health thanks to a combination of joint supporting nutrients and fatty acids (EPA and DHA).
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.