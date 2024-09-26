HEALTHY GROWTH & LONG HAIR
During growth, the Persian kitten develops a long, dense and silky coat, the hallmark of the breed. HEALTHY GROWTH & LONG HAIR With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy growth while contributing to healthy skin and a beautiful coat. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.
DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.
SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW
This specially designed tiny rectangular kibble with a soft texture is easy for the Persian kitten to pick up and chew.
L.I.P. SCIENCE INNOVATION
Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.