Protein Exigent

Сухой корм для кошек

Доступные размеры

400g

2kg

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Protein preference

Some fussy cats are most satisfied by the sensation after a meal and are attracted by a specific protein level. Protein exigent has a specific protein, carbohydrate, and fat balance to satisfy the natural preference of these cats.

Optimal weight

Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.

Individual preference

Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.