ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Protein preference
Some fussy cats are most satisfied by the sensation after a meal and are attracted by a specific protein level. Protein exigent has a specific protein, carbohydrate, and fat balance to satisfy the natural preference of these cats.
Optimal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.