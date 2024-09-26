Savour Exigent
Сухой корм для кошек
50g
400g
800g
2kg
4kg
10kg
12kg
Dual savour sensation
Some fussy cats are most attracted by diversity and prefer food with different savours. With two synergistic kibbles of different shape, composition and texture, Savour Exigent stimulates the natural preference of these cats.
Optimal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.