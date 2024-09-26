Siamese Adult

Сухой корм для кошек

Доступные размеры

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Lean muscular body

The Siamese has an elegant and athletic silhouette. An increased level of proteins (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) help preserve a long, slender and muscular body.

Digestive health

Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Healthy glossy coat

The Siamese has a notable, very short and sleek coat which lies close to the body. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Special siamese jaw

This specially designed tube-shaped kibble is easy for the narrow and long Siamese cat muzzle to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.