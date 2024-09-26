Siamese Adult

Lean muscular body
The Siamese has an elegant and athletic silhouette. An increased level of proteins (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) help preserve a long, slender and muscular body.
Digestive health
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Healthy glossy coat
The Siamese has a notable, very short and sleek coat which lies close to the body. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Special siamese jaw
This specially designed tube-shaped kibble is easy for the narrow and long Siamese cat muzzle to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.