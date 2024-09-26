Sphynx Adult

High energy intake
To compensate for the absence of hair, the Sphynx has a very active metabolism to control body temperature. A high calorie formula with a high level of fat (23%) to meet the greater energy needs of this hairless cat.
Healthy skin support
Sphynx cats have a thick epidermis, however the lack of hair and pigmentation leave their skin exposed. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their support in skin health.
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Special sphynx jaw
This specially designed thick triangular-shaped kibble, adapted to the Sphynx cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.