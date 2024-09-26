Sterilised 37

Sterilised 37

Сухой корм для кошек

Доступные размеры

50g

400g

800g

2kg

4kg

10kg

12kg

15kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
ВЫГОДА

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

After neutering energy requirements of cats decrease. STERILISED 37 helps limit the risk of excess weight gain thanks to a moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations.

URINARY HEALTH

Neutered cats have an increased risk of developing urinary stones. STERILISED 37 helps support a healthy urinary system by providing an adequate mineral balance.

HIGH PROTEIN CONTENT

After neutering cats tend to put on weight. STERILISED 37 helps maintain muscle mass thanks to a high protein content.

ENRICHED WITH L-CARNITINE

L-carnitine is involved in fat metabolism.