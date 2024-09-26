ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Weight maintenance
In some senior cats, the level of activity reduces with age, which can lead to weight gain. Sterilised Ageing 12+ contains a moderate level of fat to help maintain an ideal body condition. The formula is enriched with L-carnitine.
Healthy ageing complex
Limits the consequences of ageing on cognitive function, mobility, and oxidative stress thanks to specific nutrients (tryptophan, EPA-DHA, and a complex of antioxidants including lycopene and beta-carotene).
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Sterilised Ageing 12+ contains a moderate phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.