Sterilised Ageing 12+

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Weight maintenance

In some senior cats, the level of activity reduces with age, which can lead to weight gain. Sterilised Ageing 12+ contains a moderate level of fat to help maintain an ideal body condition. The formula is enriched with L-carnitine.

Healthy ageing complex

Limits the consequences of ageing on cognitive function, mobility, and oxidative stress thanks to specific nutrients (tryptophan, EPA-DHA, and a complex of antioxidants including lycopene and beta-carotene).

Renal health

A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Sterilised Ageing 12+ contains a moderate phosphorus level to help support renal health.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.