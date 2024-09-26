Renal Liquid
Жидкий корм для кошек
Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.
ВЫГОДА
RENAL DIETARY MANAGEMENT
Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.
COMPLETE NUTRITION
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
ADAPTED ENERGY (1 KCAL/ML)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
EASY TUBE FEEDING
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size