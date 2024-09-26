Renal Liquid

Renal Liquid

Жидкий корм для кошек

Доступные размеры

3 x 200ml

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

RENAL DIETARY MANAGEMENT

Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.

COMPLETE NUTRITION

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

ADAPTED ENERGY (1 KCAL/ML)

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

EASY TUBE FEEDING

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size