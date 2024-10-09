Tonkinese

Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
Tonkinese adult black and white

About the Tonkinese

Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.

The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.

Forrás: a World Cat Congress (WCC) által szolgáltatott legfontosabb tények és jellemzők

Fajtajellemzők

Ország: Mianmar
Szőrzet: Rövid szőrű
Méretkategória: Közepes testű
Átlagos élettartam: 10-16 év
Aktív / Szelíd / Figyelmeztetés / Barátságos

Főbb tények

Sok figyelemre van szüksége
Mérsékelt ápolást igényel
Lakásban és szabadban is tartható

