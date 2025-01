Early Renal

ETETÉSI ÚTMUTATÓ

Feeding instructions: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. (if no place for table) Feeding instructions: for a 4 Kg cat give 2.5 pouches/day or less if fed in combination with dry food. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.