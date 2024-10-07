Basset Hound
These tenacious scenthounds display great endurance on the hunt.
About the Basset Hound
Basset Hounds are calm dogs that display special affection to those close to them and never express aggression. They have a reputation for being stubborn, but their mischievous character has won them admirers across the world.
Basset Hounds are the heaviest and the most powerful of the scenthound category, classified as a large dog despite their short stature.Forrás: főbb tények és jellemzők a Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) szervezettől származnak
Fajtajellemzők
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Ország: Egyesült Királyság
Méretkategória: Nagytestű
Átlagos élettartam: 10-12 év
Higgadt / Társaságkedvelő / Szeretetteljes
Főbb tények
Mérsékelt ápolást igényel
Legyen öröm a tanítás
A kert nem lényeges
Legyen öröm a tanítás
A kert nem lényeges
