Basset Hound

These tenacious scenthounds display great endurance on the hunt.
About the Basset Hound

Basset Hounds are calm dogs that display special affection to those close to them and never express aggression. They have a reputation for being stubborn, but their mischievous character has won them admirers across the world.

Basset Hounds are the heaviest and the most powerful of the scenthound category, classified as a large dog despite their short stature.

Fajtajellemzők

Grooming, training and exercise tips

Ország: Egyesült Királyság
Méretkategória: Nagytestű
Átlagos élettartam: 10-12 év
Higgadt / Társaságkedvelő / Szeretetteljes

Főbb tények

Mérsékelt ápolást igényel
Legyen öröm a tanítás
A kert nem lényeges

