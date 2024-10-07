Belgian Shepherd Dog
Lightning fast? Certainly, when in motion they are able to suddenly change direction at full speed. Due to their exuberance and desire to guard and protect, they have a clear inclination to move in circles.
7/7
About the Belgian Shepherd Dog
The name Belgian Shepherd Dog is used to describe four distinct varieties – the long-haired Groenendael and Tervueren, the short-haired Malinois and the rough-haired Laekenois.
All four are well-balanced, medium-sized animals that blend elegance and power, with lean, strong muscles. They are hardy animals that are used to living outdoors and built to withstand the whims of Belgian weather.Forrás: főbb tények és jellemzők a Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) szervezettől származnak
6/7
Fajtajellemzők
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Ország: Belgium
Méretkategória: Közepes testű
Átlagos élettartam: 10-12 év
Figyelmeztetés / Eleven / Védelmező / Határozott / Lelkes / Magabiztos / Szeretetteljes / Nyugodt
Méretkategória: Közepes testű
Átlagos élettartam: 10-12 év
Figyelmeztetés / Eleven / Védelmező / Határozott / Lelkes / Magabiztos / Szeretetteljes / Nyugodt
Főbb tények
védő kutyává válhat
Mérsékelt ápolást igényel
Nagy szabadtéri mozgásteret igényel
Mérsékelt ápolást igényel
Nagy szabadtéri mozgásteret igényel
Oldal megosztása