Briard

Briards belong to one of the few breeds with double dewclaws on their hind feet.
Briard adult in black and white
7/7

About the Briard

Briards are hardy, muscular dogs who have a well-balanced character. Since the 1990’s, worldwide demand for Briards has risen to unprecedented levels and the breed is now the most widespread French sheepdog.

Briards settle easily into the family home as excellent companions and guard dogs.

Forrás: főbb tények és jellemzők a Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) szervezettől származnak
6/7

Fajtajellemzők

Grooming, training and exercise tips

Ország: Franciaország
Méretkategória: Nagytestű
Átlagos élettartam: 10-12 év
Védelmező / Rugalmas / Eleven / Figyelmeztetés / Higgadt / Társaságkedvelő / Magabiztos

Főbb tények

védő kutyává válhat
Nagyszerű családtag
Sok ápolásra van szüksége

Oldal megosztása