Briard
Briards belong to one of the few breeds with double dewclaws on their hind feet.
About the Briard
Briards are hardy, muscular dogs who have a well-balanced character. Since the 1990’s, worldwide demand for Briards has risen to unprecedented levels and the breed is now the most widespread French sheepdog.
Briards settle easily into the family home as excellent companions and guard dogs.Forrás: főbb tények és jellemzők a Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) szervezettől származnak
Fajtajellemzők
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Ország: Franciaország
Méretkategória: Nagytestű
Átlagos élettartam: 10-12 év
Védelmező / Rugalmas / Eleven / Figyelmeztetés / Higgadt / Társaságkedvelő / Magabiztos
Főbb tények
védő kutyává válhat
Nagyszerű családtag
Sok ápolásra van szüksége
