Puppy routine Weaning - 1 to 2 months

2. Get them the right puppy food mix

Make sure your puppy has everything they need in their diet. It should be balanced, of high quality and adapted to the weaning period. At this age, ROYAL CANIN® Puppy Starter is the ideal dry food. It’s also a good time to introduce mixed feeding by serving wet food such as ROYAL CANIN® Starter Mother & Baby Dog soft mousse can in a separate bowl. This duo gives your puppy the benefits of both types of food, which helps cater to their growing needs. Remember to always choose the product that aligns with your dog’s expected adult size, as they all have different needs. Finally, make sure your puppy always have fresh water accessible at all time!