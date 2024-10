Puppies of all breeds change rapidly as they grow up. When you're raising a puppy week-by-week, it can be helpful to be aware of how their needs change. Understanding the different stages of their development can help you prepare and feel confident that you're giving your puppy the best start possible.

The developmental changes your puppy will experience from birth can have a significant impact on nutritional and exercise requirements. During puppyhood, lots of things will happen. Your pet’s adult teeth will appear and their skeleton and organs will grow.

As all these changes take place, it’s vital that your puppy receives the most appropriate nutrition for them – and that care is taken not to overfeed, which could cause unnecessary weight gain.