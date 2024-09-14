American Bobtail

American Bobtails are playful, intelligent cats who can be taught to play fetch, hide and seek, and many other games.
American bobtail adult black and white

About the American Bobtail

American Bobtails are loving and incredibly intelligent cats. They are extremely interactive and bond with their human family with great devotion. They will often initiate games with their owners, and they demonstrate their hunting instincts in the home, by catching flying insects mid-air.

A mostly quiet cat, the American Bobtail is known to trill, chirp and click when delighted. This easy-going breed gets along with most dogs and welcomes newcomers.

Sumber: fakta dan karakteristik utama yang bersumber dari World Cat Congress (WCC)

Khusus ras

Negara: Amerika Serikat

Rambut: Lapisan rambut pendek

Kategori ukuran: Besar

Harapan hidup rata-rata: 13-15 tahun

Sosial / Tenang / Penyayang / Pintar / Ramah / Ceria

Fakta penting

Membutuhkan perawatan sedang

Sangat cocok untuk hidup di dalam ruangan

anak dan hewan lainnya

