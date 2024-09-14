American Curl

American Curls are gentle, easy-going and loving cats who settle into any household, adapting easily to life with other pets or children in the home.
About the American Curl

American Curls like people, they are friendly and have well-balanced behaviour. They are very intelligent and playful. It’s important that their owner has time to give them attention, as this breed doesn't enjoy being left out of the activity of the household.

They have quiet voices and are not overly vocal, however, they make their wants known with gentle trilling and cooing sounds. Their kitten-like personality lasts well throughout adulthood.

Sumber: fakta dan karakteristik utama yang bersumber dari World Cat Congress (WCC)

Khusus ras

Negara: Amerika Serikat

Rambut: Lapisan rambut pendek

Kategori ukuran: Sedang

Harapan hidup rata-rata: 15-20 tahun

Ramah / Penyayang / Sosial / Tenang / Pintar / Ceria

Fakta penting

Membutuhkan perawatan sedang

Sangat cocok untuk hidup di dalam ruangan

Membutuhkan banyak perhatian

