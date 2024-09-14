American Wirehair

American Wirehairs have made a name for themselves as popular family pets thanks to their relaxed, happy nature.
American wirehair adult black and white

About the American Wirehair

American Wirehairs are known to be very tolerant of children. They are calm, but can also be playful even into old age. In general, they are intelligent cats and quite interested in everything around them.

Many American Wirehairs retain their hunting instinct with any insects that should venture into the house. They enjoy the company of their people, but retain their independence. Many are lap cats, while some prefer just to be nearby.

Sumber: fakta dan karakteristik utama yang bersumber dari World Cat Congress (WCC)

Khusus ras

Negara: Amerika Serikat

Rambut: Lapisan rambut pendek

Kategori ukuran: Sedang

Harapan hidup rata-rata: 15-16 tahun

Tenang / Sosial / Diam / Penuh kasih sayang / Ceria / Pintar / Mandiri

Fakta penting

Membutuhkan perawatan sedang

Sangat cocok untuk hidup di dalam ruangan

anak dan hewan lainnya

Sukai & bagikan halaman ini