Sensory Smell

Sensory Smell

Makanan Basah untuk Kucing

Ukuran yang tersedia

1 x 85 g

12 x 85 g

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
Temukan peritel
DETAIL PRODUK
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
MANFAAT

SMELL STIMULATION

Cats have a highly developed sense of smell, and their selection of food relies greatly on the food's aroma. This formula is crafted with an attractive aromatic profile to stimulate cats’ olfactory sense.

2 - SENSORY STIMULATION

A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.

4 - URINARY HEALTH

Helps to support a healthy urinary system.