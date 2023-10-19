Sensory Smell
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Ukuran yang tersedia
Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
1 x 85 g
12 x 85 g
SMELL STIMULATION
Cats have a highly developed sense of smell, and their selection of food relies greatly on the food's aroma. This formula is crafted with an attractive aromatic profile to stimulate cats’ olfactory sense.
2 - SENSORY STIMULATION
A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
4 - URINARY HEALTH
Helps to support a healthy urinary system.