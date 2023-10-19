DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Babydog milk contains carefully selected ultra-digestible proteins, and has a lactose content very close to that of maternal milk. It is particularly suitable for the puppy’s digestive system, because it does not contain starch (very young puppies don’t secrete enough enzyme to digest starch). The puppy’s intestinal flora develops gradually over several weeks. The addition of prebiotics (FOS) contributes to supporting digestive health.