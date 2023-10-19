Beagle Adult

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Beagles - Over 12 months old.

Ukuran yang tersedia

3kg

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
Bone & joint support

This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Beagle dog.

Food intake control

The kibble’s exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake and encourage chewing. This formula also contains a combination of fibres.

Ideal weight

The Beagle is known for his tendency to gain weight. This formula helps maintain the Beagle’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.

