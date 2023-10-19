Beagle Adult
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Beagles - Over 12 months old.
Ukuran yang tersedia
Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
3kg
Bone & joint support
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Beagle dog.
Food intake control
The kibble’s exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake and encourage chewing. This formula also contains a combination of fibres.
Ideal weight
The Beagle is known for his tendency to gain weight. This formula helps maintain the Beagle’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.
Composition : dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, vegetable protein isolate*, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, yeasts and parts thereof, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 28500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.1 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 53 mg, E6 (Zinc): 135 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 27.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibres: 3.7% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 3 g.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|12 kg
|171 g (2+1/8 cups)
|198 g (2+3/8 cups cups)
|225 g (2+6/8 cups)
|14 kg
|192 g (2+3/8 cups)
|222 g (2+6/8 cups cups)
|253 g (3+1/8 cups)
|16 kg
|212 g (2+5/8 cups)
|246 g (3 cups)
|279 g (3+3/8 cups)
|18 kg
|232 g (2+7/8 cups)
|268 g (3+2/8 cups)
|305 g (3+6/8 cups)