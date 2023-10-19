French Bulldog Adult
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature French Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.
Ukuran yang tersedia
Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
3kg
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your French Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Healthy skin
French Bulldog Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).
Muscle mass condition
French Bulldog Adult contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content (26%). This formula also contains L-carnitine.
Odour reduction
This formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation which may cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odour.
Composition: rice, wheat, animal fats, dehydrated pork protein, vegetable protein isolate*, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 47 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 61 mg, E6 (Zinc): 142 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg, L-carnitine: 100 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|8 kg
|112 g ( 1+3/8 cups)
|130 g (1+4/8 cups)
|147 g (1+6/8 cups)
|9 kg
|122 g ( 1+4/8 cups)
|142 g (1+6/8 cups)
|161 g (1+7/8 cups)
|10 kg
|132 g ( 1+5/8 cups)
|153 g (1+7/8 cups)
|174 g (2+1/8 cups)
|11 kg
|142 g ( 1+6/8 cups)
|165 g (2 cups)
|187 g (2+2/8 cups)
|12 kg
|152 g ( 1+6/8 cups)
|176 g (2+1/8 cups)
|200 g (2+3/8 cups)
|14 kg
|170 g ( 2 cups)
|197 g (2+3/8 cups)
|224 g (2+5/8 cups)