French Bulldog Adult

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature French Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.

Ukuran yang tersedia

3kg

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your French Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

Healthy skin

French Bulldog Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).

Muscle mass condition

French Bulldog Adult contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content (26%). This formula also contains L-carnitine.

Odour reduction

This formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation which may cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odour.

DETAIL PRODUK

