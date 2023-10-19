German Shepherd Puppy

German Shepherd Puppy

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for German Shepherd puppies - Up to 15 months old.

Ukuran yang tersedia

12kg

Bone & joint health

German Shepherd Puppy contributes to supporting the German Shepherd puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.

Digestive performance

An exclusive combination of nutrients which helps support digestive health (L.I.P. proteins) and promote a balance in the intestinal flora (FOS, MOS), thus contributing to good stool quality. Takes into account the German Shepherd puppy’s digestive sensitivity.

Exclusive kibble

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy.

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. German Shepherd Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

DETAIL PRODUK

