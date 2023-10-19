Royal Canin Giant Adult
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Ukuran yang tersedia
15kg
1A - HEALTHY JOINTS - SHORT TEXT
Helps support giant dogs' healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.
1B - HEALTHY JOINTS - LONG TEXT
Giant dogs' body weight combined with physical exercise often means an intense workload on their joints. This formula helps support giant dogs' healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.
2A - DIGESTIVE HEALTH - SHORT TEXT
Maintains digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
2B - DIGESTIVE HEALTH - LONG TEXT
Giant dogs' digestion is longer due to their relative small digestive track. This formula maintains digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
3B - OPTIMAL VITALITY SUPPORT - LONG TEXT
During adulthood, giant dogs require a different balance of nutrients. This formula contains a blend of vitamins to help maintain vitality and to fight against free radicals.
3A - OPTIMAL VITALITY SUPPORT - SHORT TEXT
Contains a blend of vitamins to help maintain vitality and to fight against free radicals.
5 - HEALTHY COAT
Enriched with a blend of nutrients to help support a shiny coat and healthy skin.
4B - GIANT KIBBLE SIZE - LONG TEXT
This kibble is specifically extra-large-sized and adapted to dogs' jaw to encourage chewing.
4A - GIANT KIBBLE SIZE - SHORT TEXT
Adapted to encourage chewing.
FEEDING GUIDELINE
