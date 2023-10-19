Golden Retriever Puppy
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Golden Retriever puppies - Up to 15 months old.
Ukuran yang tersedia
3kg
12kg
1. IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
2. HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
3. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
4. EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever puppy.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 25 kg
|Adult weight = 30 kg
|Adult weight = 35 kg
|2 m
|215 g (2+2/8 cups)
|225 g (2+3/8 cups)
|235 g (2+4/8 cups)
|3 m
|265 g (2+7/8 cups)
|282 g (3 cups)
|300 g (3+2/8 cups)
|4 m
|287 g (3+1/8 cups)
|308 g (3+2/8 cups)
|328 g (3+4/8 cups)
|5 m
|306 g (3+2/8 cups)
|340 g (3+5/8 cups)
|373 g (4 cups)
|6 m
|323 g (3+4/8 cups)
|370 g (4 cups)
|415 g (4+3/8 cups)
|8 m
|291 g (3+1/8 cups)
|344 g (3+5/8 cups)
|387 g (4+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|262 g (2+6/8 cups)
|329 g (3+4/8 cups)
|371 g (4 cups)
|12 m
|287 g (3+1/8 cups)
|329 g (3+4/8 cups)
|372 g (4 cups)
|16 m
|Transition Golden Retriever Adult
|Transition Golden Retriever Adult
|Transition Golden Retriever Adult