Golden Retriever Puppy

Golden Retriever Puppy

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Golden Retriever puppies - Up to 15 months old.

Ukuran yang tersedia

3kg

12kg

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
Temukan peritel

1. IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

2. HEALTHY SKIN & COAT

This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

3. DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

4. EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever puppy.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever puppy.

Healthy skin & coat

This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Golden Retriever Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.

DETAIL PRODUK

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt

Meningkatkan kesehatan dan kesejateraan hewan peliharaan

Menciptakan nilai untuk keseluruhan ekosistem kita

Berkomitmen untuk menjadi perusahaan yang bersertifikat netral karbon pada tahun 2025