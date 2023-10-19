Maltese Adult
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Maltese - Over 10 months old.
1.5kg
Coat health
This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Maltese’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Satisfies fussy appetites
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg
|40 g (4/8 cups)
|46 g (5/8 cups)
|52 g (5/8 cups)
|3 kg
|54 g (5/8 cups)
|62 g (6/8 cups)
|71 g (7/8 cups)
|4 kg
|67 g (7/8 cups)
|77 g (1 cups)
|88 g (1+1/8 cups)
DETAIL PRODUK
Suitable for Maltese dogs aged 10 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. Nutrition is essential for skin and coat health – that's why ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult contains specially adapted nutrients – including essential omega-3 fatty acids – to keep your Maltese dog's coat sleek and beautiful.Maltese dogs can be particularly demanding when it comes to their food. They require a palatable diet, which is why ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult helps satisfy even the fussiest of appetites, thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours that your dog won't be able to resist!What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult helps reduce faecal smell and volume because its formula contains nutrients that help to support your dog's digestive health.The Maltese breed has a fine jaw set with strong, wide teeth. Small dogs have proportionately less bone to support their molars than large dogs