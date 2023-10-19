Medium Dermacomfort
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs prone to skin irritation and itching.
Ukuran yang tersedia
3kg
10kg
12kg
For dogs prone to skin irritation and itching
The dog’s skin responds to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
How else can you help your dog?
You can help protect your dog''s skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
Precise formula
Nutritionally formulated with Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
Proven results
Healthy Skin - 91 % of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study.
|Dog's weight
|Normal activity
|Normal activity
|Medium activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|High activity
|dry
|dry + wet
|dry
|dry + wet
|dry
|dry + wet
|11kg
|144g ( 1 + 3/8 cups)
|122g (1 + 1/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|167g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|144g (1 +3/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|190g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|167g (1 +4/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|15kg
|182g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|159g (1 + 4/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|211g (2 cups)
|188g (1 + 6/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|239g (2 + 2/8 cups)
|217g (2 cups) + 1 pouch
|20kg
|226g (2 + 1/8 cups)
|203g (1 + 7/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|261g (2 + 3/8 cups)
|239g (2 + 2/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|297g (2 + 6/8 cups)
|274g (2 + 4/ 8 cups) + 1 pouch
|25kg
|267g (2 +4/8 cups)
|244g (2 + 2/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|309g (2 +7/8 cups)
|286g (2 + 5/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|351g (3 + 2/8 cups)
|329g (3 cups) + 1 pouch