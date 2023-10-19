Mini light weight care
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight.
Ukuran yang tersedia
1kg
3kg
For dogs prone to weight gain
A high protein content* (30 %) helps maintain muscle mass and a low fat content* (11 %) helps limit weight gain. An optimal combination of soluble and insoluble fibres helps him feel full, while Omega-3 fatty acids help support healthy joint movement. Complete, delicious and hunger-satisfying nutrition that helps keep your dog lean and his joints healthy.
How else can you help your dog?
Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
Proven results
31 % less fat* *compared to maintenance product (Mini Adult).
|Dog's Weight
|Normal activity level
|Moderate activity level
|High activity level
|1 kg
|24 g (2/8 cup)
|29 g (2/8 cup)
|33 g (3/8 cup)
|3 kg
|55 g (5/8 cup)
|65 g (6/8 cup)
|75 g (6/8 cup)
|6 kg
|92 g (3/8 cup)
|110 g (4/8 cup)
|127 g (5/8 cup)
|10 kg
|135 g (1+4/8 cups)
|161 g (1+6/8 cups)
|186 g (2 cups)