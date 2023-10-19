Poodle Puppy

Poodle Puppy

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Poodle puppies - Up to 10 months old.

Ukuran yang tersedia

3kg

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
Temukan peritel

Coat health

This formula contains nutrients which help maintain health of the Poodle’s woolly coat. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and borage oil. The adapted protein content helps support continuous hair growth.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Poodle Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.

DETAIL PRODUK

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt

Meningkatkan kesehatan dan kesejateraan hewan peliharaan

Menciptakan nilai untuk keseluruhan ekosistem kita

Berkomitmen untuk menjadi perusahaan yang bersertifikat netral karbon pada tahun 2025