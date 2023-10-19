Royal Canin Giant Puppy

Royal Canin Giant Puppy

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Ukuran yang tersedia

3.5kg

15kg

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
DETAIL PRODUK
MANFAAT

3A- Commitment claim 1

Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.

4A- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

4B- 1st growth stage: intense growth - controlled energy

This formula supports your giant breed puppy’s unique nutritional needs from 2 to 8 months and helps avoid excess weight gain.

4C- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

4D- Bone & joint support

Balanced level of energy and precise mineral content, including calcium and phosphorus, to promote development of strong, rapidly-growing bones.