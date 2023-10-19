PUPPY - MAXI

DETAIL PRODUK

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of large-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 15-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 26-44 kg. This tailored diet contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E which are proven to support the development of a puppy´s healthy immune system. It is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The formula also contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the energy needs of growing, large-breed puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy has been specially designed for the unique needs of large breed puppies. Its size and shape help regulate the speed at which your puppy eats and promotes fullness. A mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews helps to support dental health. By the time your puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.

