PUPPY - MAXI
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) - Up to 15 months old
Ukuran yang tersedia
1kg
4kg
15kg
4A- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4B- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4D- Optimal energy content
Satisfies the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies over a long growth period, up to 15 months old.
4E- Adapted kibble size
FEEDING GUIDELINE
Always keep fresh drinking water available
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|15
|16
|26 kg
|268g
|331g
|359g
|386g
|410g
|408g
|379g
|353g
|323g
|294g
|292g
|290g
|289g
|Maxi Adult
|28 kg
|273g
|339g
|369g
|402g
|433g
|432g
|402g
|374g
|341g
|310g
|308g
|307g
|306g
|Maxi Adult
|30 kg
|277g
|348g
|379g
|419g
|455g
|456g
|424g
|396g
|360g
|327g
|325g
|324g
|322g
|Maxi Adult
|32 kg
|282g
|357g
|389g
|435g
|478g
|478g
|445g
|415g
|379g
|344g
|442g
|340g
|338g
|Maxi Adult
|34 kg
|287g
|365g
|400g
|452g
|500g
|501g
|466g
|435g
|397g
|361g
|359g
|356g
|354g
|Maxi Adult
|35 kg
|289g
|370g
|405g
|460g
|511g
|512g
|477g
|445g
|407g
|370g
|367g
|365g
|362g
|Maxi Adult
|36 kg
|292g
|374g
|410g
|468g
|522g
|523g
|490g
|459g
|427g
|400g
|375g
|373g
|369g
|Maxi Adult
|38 kg
|297g
|383g
|420g
|484g
|543g
|544g
|511g
|478g
|445g
|418g
|391g
|389g
|385g
|Maxi Adult
|40 kg
|302g
|391g
|430g
|501g
|564g
|566g
|531g
|497g
|463g
|435g
|407g
|404g
|400g
|Maxi Adult
|42 kg
|306g
|400g
|441g
|517g
|585g
|587g
|582g
|543g
|507g
|464g
|423g
|420g
|416g
|Maxi Adult
|44 kg
|311g
|408g
|451g
|534g
|606g
|608g
|604g
|563g
|526g
|481g
|439g
|436g
|431g
|Maxi Adult
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 140g Puppy Maxi chunks in gravy
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|15
|16
|26 kg
|1
|233g
|296g
|324g
|351g
|375g
|373g
|345g
|318g
|288g
|259g
|257g
|255g
|255g
|Maxi Adult
|28 kg
|1
|238g
|305g
|334g
|368g
|398g
|397g
|367g
|340g
|307g
|276g
|274g
|272g
|271g
|Maxi Adult
|30 kg
|1
|243g
|314g
|345g
|384g
|421g
|422g
|390g
|361g
|326g
|293g
|290g
|289g
|288g
|Maxi Adult
|32 kg
|1
|248g
|322g
|355g
|401g
|443g
|444g
|411g
|381g
|344g
|310g
|307g
|305g
|304g
|Maxi Adult
|34 kg
|1
|253g
|331g
|365g
|417g
|466g
|466g
|432g
|401g
|363g
|327g
|324g
|322g
|319g
|Maxi Adult
|35 kg
|1
|255g
|335g
|370g
|425g
|477g
|477g
|442g
|411g
|372g
|335g
|333g
|330g
|327g
|Maxi Adult
|36 kg
|1
|257g
|339g
|375g
|434g
|487g
|488g
|456g
|424g
|393g
|366g
|341g
|338g
|335g
|Maxi Adult
|38 kg
|1
|262g
|348g
|386g
|450g
|509g
|510g
|476g
|443g
|411g
|383g
|357g
|354g
|350g
|Maxi Adult
|40 kg
|1
|267g
|357g
|396g
|466g
|530g
|531g
|496g
|463g
|429g
|400g
|373g
|370g
|365g
|Maxi Adult
|42 kg
|1
|272g
|365g
|406g
|483g
|551g
|552g
|548g
|508g
|473g
|430g
|388g
|386g
|381g
|Maxi Adult
|44 kg
|1
|277g
|374g
|416g
|499g
|572g
|574g
|569g
|529g
|492g
|447g
|404g
|401g
|397g
|Maxi Adult
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of large-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 15-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 26-44 kg. This tailored diet contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E which are proven to support the development of a puppy´s healthy immune system. It is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The formula also contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the energy needs of growing, large-breed puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy has been specially designed for the unique needs of large breed puppies. Its size and shape help regulate the speed at which your puppy eats and promotes fullness. A mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews helps to support dental health. By the time your puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.